Abstract

Workers at scientific academic laboratories are at risk of potential exposure to different types of hazards. The study's purpose was to assess the potential failure modes (FMs) of hazards facing them through the application of the Failure Mode and Effect Analysis (FMEA) method to propose corrective actions preventive actions (CAPA) to mitigate them and to improve the safety outcomes in these workplaces (WP) at the Lebanese public University (PbU). The potential FMs leading to accident occurrence in biological and chemical labs were identified and prioritized, their causes and effects were determined by applying two surveys, and the risk priority number (RPN) for each failure was calculated. A total of 24 FMs were identified. The most alarming FM having the highest RPN scores (80) was found in the workplace 'category requiring an emergency for corrective actions (CA), it is related to the unavailability of a hazard pictogram plot and the lack of labeling of chemicals and waste containers according to their categories. The FMs having RPN scores (75-60) requiring an urgent CA were assigned to other hazards of the WP, chemical, biological, and failure of the educational system. The need to program for the remaining FMs (RPN scores 20-48) is related to the safety, biological, physical, and radioactive categories 'hazards. It is recommended to apply continuously FMEA and implement the CA proposed for each detected FM in the scientific laboratories of the PbU in order to support the decision-makers to improve laboratory safety.

Language: en