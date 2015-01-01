|
Citation
|
Kovacs N, Zsolt V, Toth-Molnar E, Foldi J, Bella Z, Barzo P. Ideggyogy. Sz. 2023; 76(11-12): 427-432.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Kiadja Es Terjeszti A Literatura Medica)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38051684
|
Abstract
|
Airbag induced injuries such as skull and cervical spine fractures, epidural and subdural hematomas, atlantooccipital dislocations or brainstem lacerations are already documented in published literature, however, no previous case have been published about a penetrating foreign body of the skull base following airbag deployment. Removal of an intracranial foreign body is very dangerous and difficult, or even if it possible and necessary, requires open surgery in most of the cases. In this article we present the minimal invasive, transnasal removal of a coin from the intracranial, frontobasal region using high-resolution endoscopy combined with image-guided navigation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
airbag induced injury; coin; endoscopic approach; intracranial foreign body; skull base reconstruction