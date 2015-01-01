|
Citation
|
Gnanaselvam NA, Joseph B. Indian J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2023; 27(3): 193-196.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Indian Association of Occupational Health, Publisher Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38047169
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals aims to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls. Targets 5.1 and 5.2 of goal 5 aim to end all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere and eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in the public and private spheres, including trafficking and sexual and other types of exploitation. These spheres include the workplace as well.[1] All persons in India are equal before the law, and the state does not discriminate against any citizen on the grounds of sex and provides liberty for all as per Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the constitution of India.[2] It is important to understand that the state does not discriminate against individuals based on the social construct of gender or biological sex. India ratifies the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and adopts measures to achieve full equality between men and women.[3] Over recent years, many measures have been undertaken by different ministries and sectors to achieve gender equality. However, the country ranks 122 in the Global Gender Inequality Index and 135 in the Global Gender Gap Index.[4] Female empowerment and economic participation are crucial to achieve a better rank in these composite indices.
Language: en