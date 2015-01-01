Abstract

Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals aims to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls. Targets 5.1 and 5.2 of goal 5 aim to end all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere and eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in the public and private spheres, including trafficking and sexual and other types of exploitation. These spheres include the workplace as well.[1] All persons in India are equal before the law, and the state does not discriminate against any citizen on the grounds of sex and provides liberty for all as per Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the constitution of India.[2] It is important to understand that the state does not discriminate against individuals based on the social construct of gender or biological sex. India ratifies the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and adopts measures to achieve full equality between men and women.[3] Over recent years, many measures have been undertaken by different ministries and sectors to achieve gender equality. However, the country ranks 122 in the Global Gender Inequality Index and 135 in the Global Gender Gap Index.[4] Female empowerment and economic participation are crucial to achieve a better rank in these composite indices.



The public health issue of gender-based violence (GBV) is deeply rooted in gender inequality. GBV can occur to any individual because of their gender. This includes women, men, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) individuals. Women suffer disproportionately from the GBV. Violence against women is any act of violence based on gender that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual, or mental harm or suffering to women. These acts could include threats of acts, coercion, or arbitrary deprivation of liberty in public or private life.[5] Domestic violence occurring in families or between intimate partners can be physical, psychological, emotional, economic, or sexual. Sexual harassment is a type of violence against women under the sexual violence category. When it occurs at the workplace, it is called workplace sexual harassment (WSH). When it occurs in public places, it is called street harassment. As per the International Labour Organization, WSH contains the following important elements – Quid pro quo: Any physical, verbal, or nonverbal conduct of a sexual nature and other conduct based on sex affecting the dignity of women and men, which is unwelcome, unreasonable and offensive to the recipient, and a person’s rejection of, or submission to, such conduct is used explicitly or implicitly as a basis for a decision which affects the person’s job and Hostile working environment: Conduct that creates an intimidating, hostile or humiliating working environment for the recipient.[6]

