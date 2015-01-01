Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the two decades from 1995 to 2018, approximately 48 farmers committed suicide every day, accounting for over 0.4 million deaths. Despite farmer's mental health being a priority, studies on farmers' mental health in general and depressive disorders in particular are limited.



AIM: This study was conducted to find out the prevalence and factors associated with depressive disorders among farmers in Andhra Pradesh.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional survey among a random sample of 360 farmers. Depressive disorders were measured using the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ)-9. Mild-to-moderate depressive disorders were the outcome variable. Factors associated with depressive disorders were identified using binary logistic regression.



RESULTS: The overall prevalence of depressive disorders was 22.2% (95% CI = 18.0%-26.9%). Female farmers (AOR = 4.16; 95% CI = 1.19-14.57), farmers aged ≥57 years (AOR = 4.90; 95% CI = 1.44-16.63), and single farmers (AOR = 4.96; 95% CI = 2.08-11.80) have greater odds of having depressive disorders.



CONCLUSION: Efforts are required to address depressive disorders among farmers focusing on females, older farmers, and households reporting hospitalization. Since depressive disorders are closely associated with suicide attempts, these efforts are essential to avoid suicides resulting from depressive disorders.

