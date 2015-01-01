|
Ubbla SR, Kodali PB, Thankappan KR. Indian J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2023; 27(3): 235-240.
38047172
BACKGROUND: In the two decades from 1995 to 2018, approximately 48 farmers committed suicide every day, accounting for over 0.4 million deaths. Despite farmer's mental health being a priority, studies on farmers' mental health in general and depressive disorders in particular are limited.
Depression; epidemiology; farmers; occupational/industrial psychology