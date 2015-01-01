|
Singh S, Raj D, Sabde Y, Kalyanasundaram M, Tiwari RR. Indian J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2023; 27(3): 219-225.
38047177
CONTEXT: After the gas tragedy on the night of December 2/3, 1984, at Bhopal, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) started following up on four population cohorts with different levels of post-disaster mortality from December 3-6, 1984. AIMS: The present study was undertaken to estimate the survival time of the cohort, and investigate the risk of mortality based on exposure, gender, and median age. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: Survival analysis is generally used to evaluate factors associated with the time to an event of failure or death among any covered population.
BGD victims; cohort; survival analysis