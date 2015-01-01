Abstract

According to the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), tests of functional capacity evaluation (FCE) have an insignificant relationship with the actual tasks performed and the on-job assessment is required. Commuting accidents have been an increasing trend. A 34-year-old gentleman was referred following severe traumatic brain injury with cerebral edema and multiple fractures. He was evaluated with the Chessington Occupational Therapy Neurological Assessment Battery (COTNAB) where his visual perception performance has improved. The performance of visual and spoken instructions is within normal limits. He has improved on the upper extremity functional scale measure activities with an affected limb from 60 to 68 and also improved on the lower extremity functional scale from 43 to 51. He managed to cover a distance of 2 km in 42 minutes after a short break and accomplished to climb 200 steps after a mini-break through maximum capacity evaluation. The patient is fit as a clerk after going through various sessions to improve the cognition and function of extremities. FCE is precisely measured behavioral tests and should be inferred from the patient's personal and environmental setting.

