Mueller SD, Sutherland MA. J. Am. Assoc. Nurse Pract. 2023; 35(12): 761-764.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1097/JXX.0000000000000969

38047887

Interpersonal violence is a serious public health issue, particularly in the young adult population. College women are more likely to experience interpersonal violence than the general population; college women with disabilities are at particularly high risk of victimization. Despite this reality, screening rates for interpersonal violence in college health centers remain low, and college women, both disabled and not, report unsatisfactory interactions with college health providers after an interpersonal violence experience. We provide suggestions for nurse practitioners working in college health which will assist them in their endeavors to screen college women, specifically college women with a disability, for interpersonal violence and to respond to the outcomes of those screenings using a trauma and disability-informed practice lens.


Female; Humans; Young Adult; Public Health; Violence; *Disabled Persons; *Nurse Practitioners; Universities

