Schwartz A, Galéra C, Kerbage H, Montagni I, Tzourio C. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2023; 16(4): 1109-1117.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s40653-023-00543-z

38045835

PMC10689313

To examine the relationship between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and Attention-deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) among college students. We investigated the association between ACEs and ADHD symptoms among French college students enrolled in the i-Share cohort using multivariate logistic regression models. The sample comprised of 1062 participants with a mean age of 20.3 (SD = 2.3) of which 30.6% had no ACEs exposure, 29.6% had 1 ACE, 19.2% had 2 ACEs, and 20.6% had ≥ 3 ACEs. After controlling for potential confounders, every increase in ACE exposure heightened the risk of ADHD symptoms with the respective adjusted Odds Ratios and 95% confidence intervals: 1 ACE: 2.1 (0.7-6.3) / 2 ACEs: 4.5 (2.6-12.8)/ ≥ 3 ACEs: 5.2 (1.8-14.8). Estimates for ADHD symptoms were higher with sexual abuse, emotional and physical neglect, and bullying.

FINDINGS suggest that ACEs heighten the risk for developing ADHD symptoms among college students and bear important implications for prevention and clinical practice.


Adverse childhood experiences; Attention-deficit Hyperactivity Disorder; College students; Risk factors; Stress outcomes; Toxic stress

