Citation
Schwartz A, Galéra C, Kerbage H, Montagni I, Tzourio C. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2023; 16(4): 1109-1117.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38045835
PMCID
Abstract
To examine the relationship between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and Attention-deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) among college students. We investigated the association between ACEs and ADHD symptoms among French college students enrolled in the i-Share cohort using multivariate logistic regression models. The sample comprised of 1062 participants with a mean age of 20.3 (SD = 2.3) of which 30.6% had no ACEs exposure, 29.6% had 1 ACE, 19.2% had 2 ACEs, and 20.6% had ≥ 3 ACEs. After controlling for potential confounders, every increase in ACE exposure heightened the risk of ADHD symptoms with the respective adjusted Odds Ratios and 95% confidence intervals: 1 ACE: 2.1 (0.7-6.3) / 2 ACEs: 4.5 (2.6-12.8)/ ≥ 3 ACEs: 5.2 (1.8-14.8). Estimates for ADHD symptoms were higher with sexual abuse, emotional and physical neglect, and bullying.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Adverse childhood experiences; Attention-deficit Hyperactivity Disorder; College students; Risk factors; Stress outcomes; Toxic stress