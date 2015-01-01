Abstract

Experiencing cumulative forms of maltreatment during childhood, such as abuse and neglect, is associated with reduced intrapersonal and interpersonal functioning and a lower psychological adjustment in youth. However, little is known about the role of interpersonal and intrap-ersonal functioning of youth in a romantic relationship on the association between cumulative maltreatment and psychological adjustment. This study aims to document how cumulative forms of childhood maltreatment are associated with subsequent lower resilience or elevated symptoms of psychological distress through social cognition (mentalization, emotion regulation), romantic attachment style (anxious, avoidant), perceived social support, and relationship satisfaction. A sample of 1387 young adults in a romantic relationship aged 18 to 25 completed online questionnaires. A series of multiple linear regressions revealed that : (1) higher avoidant attachment and less perceived social sup-port and emotion regulation explained why a higher number of forms of childhood maltreatment were associated with less resilience, while (2) higher attachment anxiety, less relationship satisfaction, perceived social support, and

Language: en