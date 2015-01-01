Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1007/s40653-023-00562-w.].



Correction to: Journal of Child & Adolescent Trauma



https://doi.org/10.1007/s40653-023-00562-w



The original version of this article was revised. (1) The title of the article is currently ‘’Manuscript Submission for Journal of Child & Adolescent Trauma’’. The right title is ‘’Explaining the Association Between Childhood Maltreatment and Psychological Adjustment in Youth in a Romantic Relationship. (2) There is a mistake on the Fig. 1. In the other document, please find the correct image (and below). The rectangle Y illustrating the variables ‘’Resilience’’ and ‘’Psychological Symptoms’’ should go after the C’ et b’s arrows.





Experiencing cumulative forms of maltreatment dur-ing childhood, such as abuse and neglect, is associated with reduced intrapersonal and interpersonal functioning and a lower psychological adjustment in youth. However, little is known about the role of interpersonal and intrap-ersonal functioning of youth in a romantic relationship on the association between cumulative maltreatment and psy-chological adjustment. This study aims to document how cumulative forms of childhood maltreatment are associated with subsequent lower resilience or elevated symptoms of psychological distress through social cognition (mentaliza-tion, emotion regulation), romantic attachment style (anx-ious, avoidant), perceived social support, and relationship satisfaction. A sample of 1387 young adults in a romantic relationship aged 18 to 25 completed online questionnaires. A series of multiple linear regressions revealed that : (1) higher avoidant attachment and less perceived social sup-port and emotion regulation explained why a higher num-ber of forms of childhood maltreatment were associated with less resilience, while (2) higher attachment anxiety, less relationship satisfaction, perceived social support, and ...

Language: en