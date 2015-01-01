|
Citation
|
Haegele JA, Zhu X. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2023; 16(4): 881-888.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38045843
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Bullying perpetration and victimization have gained widespread recognition as major public health issues. However, few studies focused on exploring prevalence rates across impairments or chronic health conditions exist in the literature. The primary purpose of this analysis was to provide current estimates of bullying victimization and perpetration among US youth with 24 chronic health conditions. A secondary purpose was to examine associations between the number of chronic health conditions and bullying victimization and perpetration.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence; depression; autism; Bullying; chronic disease; disability