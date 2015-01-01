Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying perpetration and victimization have gained widespread recognition as major public health issues. However, few studies focused on exploring prevalence rates across impairments or chronic health conditions exist in the literature. The primary purpose of this analysis was to provide current estimates of bullying victimization and perpetration among US youth with 24 chronic health conditions. A secondary purpose was to examine associations between the number of chronic health conditions and bullying victimization and perpetration.



METHODS: Data from the 2019-2020 National Survey of Children's Health, nationally representative cross-sectional probability sample of noninstitutionalized youth, were used. This study focused on 29,285 adolescents (aged 12-17 years), including 14,203 with a chronic condition. Pearson's χ(2) tests were used to examine proportional equivalence on bullying perpetration and victimization, and logistic regression analyses were used to explore associations between the number of chronic conditions and bullying behaviors.



RESULTS: A significantly higher proportion of adolescents with chronic health conditions engaged in bullying perpetration and victimization compared to those without a chronic health condition. Those with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delay, and depression were noted as having elevated proportions of bullying victimization, whereas those with behavioral or conduct problems, blood disorders, and depression had higher rates of perpetration.



CONCLUSIONS: This analysis helps to identify several groups of adolescents in need of targeted interventions to help reduce bullying rates. Those experiencing more than one chronic health condition were 3.56 and 2.97 times as likely to engage in bullying victimization and perpetration, respectively, compared to those with no condition.

Language: en