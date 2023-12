Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1007/s40653-023-00571-9.]



Correction to: Journal of Child & Adolescent Trauma



https://doi.org/10.1007/s40653-023-00571-9



The original version of this article was revised. Due to an inadvertent error during the publication process, the symbols denoting significance at the p<.10 and p<.05 levels were switched in Table 4, reflecting an inaccuracy in the reported observed significance and a discrepancy with the text in the article. The corrected version of the table is shown available at the listed DOI. The authors declare this inadvertent error does not affect the results and conclusion of this paper.

