Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) demonstrates that they can be associated with physical and mental health problems throughout the lifecourse. However, few studies have examined this topic in the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLC).



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to assess the impact of ACEs on mental health and suicidal behaviors in a sample of participants from the CPLC. Participants and Setting: The sample consists of 1006 participants aged between 18 and 80 years (mean = 41.76; SD = 14.19).



METHODS: This study used an online survey that included a sociodemographic questionnaire, the Brief Symptom Inventory-18 (BSI-18) to assess somatization, depression, and anxiety symptoms, and overall mental functioning, the Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R) to assess suicidal behaviors, and the Family Adverse Childhood Experiences Questionnaire to assess ACEs.



RESULTS: Emotional abuse was the most reported ACE (32.7%). Participants from Brazil had higher levels of somatization, depression, anxiety, and suicide ideation and attempt, while participants from Portugal had a higher probability of suicide in the future. ACEs were strong and significant predictors of psychological symptoms and the likelihood of suicide in the future, with emotional abuse and emotional neglect being the domains with the greatest contribution, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: ACEs are a prevalent and general phenomenon across several countries. It is urgent to alert policymakers and mental health professionals of the need to intervene with children and families to ensure their harmonious and adjusted development, thus promoting quality of life and well-being of populations.

Language: en