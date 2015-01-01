|
Citation
|
Short MB, Kaye S, Knight C, Riobueno-Naylor A, Lai B, Elkins S, Schanding T, Bistricky SL. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2023; 16(4): 853-867.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38045852
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Many children who face natural disasters experience significant mental health consequences. Parents play a prominent role in the likelihood of child mental health outcomes after a weather-related disaster. This study aimed to examine the relationship between parent risk factors and children's psychological well-being post Hurricane Harvey.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Parenting; Externalizing Symptoms; Hurricane; Internalizing Symptoms; Natural Disaster; Psychosocial Functioning