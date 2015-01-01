Abstract

We examine the heterogeneous effects of childhood bullying victimization and chronic bullying victimization on a wide range of outcomes using data from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth in the United States. Bullying victimization is categorized as childhood or chronic depending on the duration of victimization. We find that bullying victimization negatively affects the physical and mental health of youths, and increases the likelihood of engaging in risky behaviors, such as, smoking and marijuana use. The adverse effects tend to increase in magnitude with chronic bullying victimization. In addition, chronic bullying victimization increases the likelihood of utilizing mental health services and experiencing life-disrupting emotional problems in adulthood.



SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s40653-023-00542-0.

Language: en