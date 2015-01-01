SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sweeney A, Papp L. J. Christ. Nurs. 2024; 41(1): 23-27.

(Copyright © 2024, Nurses Christian Fellowship, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/CNJ.0000000000001133

38044515

The development of a volunteer emergency response team is an effective method to mitigate the negative impacts and improve outcomes of health emergencies in faith communities and is supported by faith community nursing scope and standards of professional practice. Conducting simulated emergency drills with a core team of volunteers within one parish supported the confidence and comfort levels of the multidisciplinary group of volunteers, led by a nurse. Simulation and debriefing increased team members' preparedness for physical and mental health emergencies.


Humans; *Emergencies; *Parish Nursing

