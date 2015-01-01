SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Madden MA. J. Christ. Nurs. 2024; 41(1): E5-E9.

(Copyright © 2024, Nurses Christian Fellowship, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/CNJ.0000000000001139

38044528

Workplace bullying is a social injustice with a detrimental impact on nurse retention, job satisfaction, self-esteem, and patient care. Nurses can engage in individual-, unit-, and policy-level activities aimed at promoting a healthier work environment. In the public sphere, political activism by nurses to promote the anti-bullying Healthy Workplace Bill can help improve the safety of healthcare work settings. Christian nurses' political advocacy enhances social justice as reflected in the Bible and can be seen as another avenue for godly service.


Delivery of Health Care; Humans; Workplace; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Bullying/prevention & control; *Nurses; *Occupational Stress; *Political Activism; Job Satisfaction

