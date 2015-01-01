SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tan H, Hao Y, Yang J, Tang C. J. Environ. Manage. 2023; 351: e119723.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jenvman.2023.119723

38052141

Response behavior of individuals is of critical importance to decrease chances of injury and death as well as ameliorate costs in property and infrastructure damage in natural disasters. Plenty of studies have examined which factors motivate individuals to respond to natural disasters. However, a systematic overview of the key motivating factors of various response behaviors is lacking. This study conducts a series of meta-analyses using data of 53,713 samples from 87 studies (77 papers) conducted in 27 different countries and regions to examine how 17 motivational factors were associated with individuals' response to natural disasters. The results indicate self-efficacy, outcome efficacy, attitudes, subjective norms, and information acquisition show the strongest effects on response behavior. Contrarily, the impact of negative affects like fear, depression, and anxiety on victims is minimal, despite the common assumption that they are significant related to response behaviour. In addition, current studies have disproportionally focused on studying risk perception, experience and information acquisition, earthquake and hurricane, and evacuation and preparation, while attention given to other types of motivational factors, disasters and response behaviors is lacking.


Language: en

Human behavior; Meta-analyses; Natural disaster; Response behavior; Systematic review

