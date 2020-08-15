Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) directed against healthcare workers (HCWs) in healthcare facilities has always been neglected. These occupational hazards have been investigated in recent times and received greater attention from decision-makers. This study aimed to assess the WPV committed against HCWs in the emergency departments (EDs).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: All the emergency department (ED) healthcare workers (HCW) in the hospitals of Al-Madinah Province, Saudi Arabia, were invited to participate in this cross-sectional study by completing an online questionnaire during May 15 to August 15, 2020. Information sought included characteristics of the participant and workplace, violence, the participants' responses and emotions, the consequences of the WPV incident, and the level of satisfaction with the management of the WPV incident. Data was analyzed using SPSS; Chi-square test was used to assess the association between WPV and various participant and workplace characteristics. Binary logistic regression analysis performed to identify independent predictors of work place violence.



RESULTS: A total of 250 HCW filled the questionnaire. One-third of the participants were victims of at least one violent event, mostly nonphysical. The perpetrators were primarily the patient's companions, and a heavy workload/understaffing or an overcrowded environment was the main cause of the violence. The most frequent reaction was to call the hospital security. The emotions the participants experienced were disappointment, low self-esteem, and sadness. Most victims did not report the WPV incident because they believed that reporting was useless, insignificant, or they were fearful of adverse consequences.



CONCLUSION: The rate of violence in EDs in Al-Madinah hospitals was lower than expected, and only 33.3% of HCWs had experienced a violent incident in the last year. However, there is a substantial margin for interventions to improve the situation and protect the HCWs in the EDs.

