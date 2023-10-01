Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aim of this study was to assess occupational injuries among female orthopaedic surgeons and compare these rates to their male counterparts.



METHODS: An electronic survey was developed to assess occupational injuries among female orthopaedic surgeons. Descriptive statistics were analyzed for all survey items, and chi-squared tests and paired t-tests were used when appropriate.



RESULTS: 169 female orthopaedic surgeons completed this survey, the average age was 50 years old. MSK Injuries: Among the 169 responding surgeons, there were a total of 320 work-related musculoskeletal injuries. Non-MSK Occupational Injuries: Female orthopaedic surgeons experience social isolation at much higher rates than their male counterparts (53.8 % and 32.9 % respectively, p < 0.0001) as well as psychological distress since beginning practice (61.5 % and 55.3 % respectively). Additionally, female orthopaedic surgeons report higher rates of burnout (72.2 %, p = 0.01) compared to male orthopaedic surgeons (63.4 %). Female orthopaedic surgeons also sought out counseling from mental health professionals at higher rates than their male counterparts since beginning training (37.3 % and 28.6 % respectively, p = 0.02). 13.1 % of female respondents reported having been diagnosed with cancer since starting practice. Additionally, 94.6 % of female orthopaedic surgeons have experienced a finger stick and 16.1 % of female orthopaedic surgeons have experienced hearing loss since beginning practice.



DISCUSSION: This study assesses the occupational injuries that affect female orthopaedic surgeons' physical and mental well-being. We found that in comparison to male orthopaedic surgeons, the major differences were found in the psychological and emotional domains. Women reported experiencing burnout and social isolation as well as seeking professional counseling at significantly higher rates than males; however, both genders reported concerningly high numbers. This could suggest that more resources need to be made available to help orthopaedic surgeons cope with the stresses of their demanding profession, with a specific emphasis on reducing work-related stress among female orthopaedic surgeons.

Language: en