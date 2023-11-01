Abstract

BACKGROUND: The present study aimed to investigate whether prematurity and perinatal stress exert long-term effects on the onset of panic disorder in later life.



METHODS: From 40,189 adults born in Germany between 1969 and 2002, a study cohort (n = 427) stratified by gestational age (GA) (extremely preterm: GA < 29 weeks; very preterm: GA 29-32 weeks; moderately preterm: GA 33-36 weeks; and full-term GA ≥ 37 weeks) was selected (age 28.5 ± 8.7 years). Multivariable logistic regression analyses were conducted to investigate associations between gestational age at birth and panic disorder adjusting for age, gender, socioeconomic status, and perinatal factors.



RESULTS: The prevalence of panic disorder was roughly equal in moderate to very preterm and full-term birth groups at 1.9%-3.8%. However, this rate significantly increased to 14.3% in the extreme preterm category (GA <2 9: 14.3 %, p = 0.002). In multivariable analyses, female gender and GA were independently associated with panic disorder. Adjusting for age, gender and socioeconomic status, panic disorder was associated with lower GA at birth (OR = 1.12 per week (CI95%: 1.01-1.26, p = 0.037). Whereas adjustment for nutrition status or indicators of perinatal stress had no effect, correction for the length of postnatal ICU-stay eliminated the association between preterm birth and later panic disorder.



LIMITATIONS: Limitations include the small number of cases and the reliance on questionnaires to assess mental status.



CONCLUSIONS: Prematurity likely increases the risk of panic disorder later in life, and the subsequent postnatal ICU-stay appears to be of critical importance. However, due to strong collinearity and other associated factors with preterm births, it remains unclear which is the primary determinant.

Language: en