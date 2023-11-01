Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are previous meta-analyses on the efficacy of cognitive behavioral therapy or mindfulness-based therapies in the perinatal period, but no previous review has focused on contextual therapies as a whole. The aim of this study was to carry out a systematic review and meta-analysis of the efficacy of contextual therapies on depressive and anxious symptoms in women in the perinatal period.



METHODS: A systematic search for randomized clinical trials has been carried out in the PUBMED, CINAHL, Psyc-INFO and Cochrane Library search engines. For the quantitative synthesis, the Morris effect size measure has been used.



RESULTS: A total of 34 RCTs have been found, of which 30 have been used for meta-analysis. The mean effect size of the studies on depression scores was d(ppc2) = -0.81 (95% CI = -1.12 to -0.50), while it was d(ppc2) = -1.04 (95% CI = -1.54 to -0.53) in the case of studies on anxiety scores. These effect sizes decreased to medium effect sizes when corrected for publication bias. LIMITATIONS: The main limitations are the quality of the included studies, publication bias, and the limited number of studies on contextual therapies other than mindfulness-based therapies.



CONCLUSIONS: In conclusion, this systematic review found a large number of efficacy studies on mindfulness-based therapies and a small number of studies on the other contextual therapies. The effect sizes found are consistent with previous meta-analyses in the perinatal period.

Language: en