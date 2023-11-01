|
Torres-Giménez A, Sureda B, Roca-Lecumberri A, Andrés-Perpiñá S, Solé E, Gelabert E. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2023; 169: 209-223.
38043257
BACKGROUND: There are previous meta-analyses on the efficacy of cognitive behavioral therapy or mindfulness-based therapies in the perinatal period, but no previous review has focused on contextual therapies as a whole. The aim of this study was to carry out a systematic review and meta-analysis of the efficacy of contextual therapies on depressive and anxious symptoms in women in the perinatal period.
Language: en
ACT; Behavioral activation; Contextual therapy; MBI