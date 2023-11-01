SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Annam J, Galfalvy HC, Keilp JG, Simpson N, Huang YY, Nandakumar R, Byrnes A, Nitahara K, Hall A, Stanley B, Mann JJ, Sublette ME. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2023; 169: 224-230.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jpsychires.2023.11.029

38043258

BACKGROUND: Pro-inflammatory cytokines such as interleukin (IL)-6 and tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α are elevated in response to psychosocial stress; however, less is known about other inflammatory markers.

METHODS: We explored response to the Trier Social Stress Test (TSST) of 16 cytokines and growth factors in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD, n = 12) vs. healthy volunteers (HV, n = 16). Outcomes were baseline and post-stress levels estimated by area under the curve (AUC(i)) and peak change over 3 timepoints. We also explored correlations between biomarkers and clinical characteristics.

RESULTS: Baseline concentrations were higher in MDD for platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF)-AB/BB (p = 0.037, d = 0.70), granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF, p = 0.033, d = 0.52), and IL-8 (p = 0.046, d = 0.74). After TSST, AUC(i) was higher in MDD for GM-CSF (p = 0.003, d = 1.21), IL-5 (p = 0.014, d = 1.62), and IL-27 (p = 0.041, d = 0.74). In MDD, depression severity correlated positively with soluble CD40L (sCD40L) for AUC(i) (Spearman's ρ = 0.76, p = 0.004) and with baseline vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGFA, r = 0.85, p < 0.001), but negatively with baseline monokine induced by gamma interferon (MIG, aka CXCL9; r = -0.77, p = 0.003).

CONCLUSIONS: Effect sizes were robust in this exploratory study, although interpretation of the results must be cautious, given small sample size and multiple comparisons. Differential study of stress-induced biomarkers may have important ramifications for MDD treatment.


Cytokines; Growth factors; Inflammation; Major depressive disorder; Psychosocial stress

