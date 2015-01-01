|
Rhoden-Neita MA, Strickland J, Riffer A, Moreno D. J. Soc. Serv. Res. 2023; 49(5): 530-545.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38046898
African American communities are at risk of negative psychological and physical health problems associated with structural and community violence. Street outreach, a community-based social service violence intervention, can build resilience and coping to buffer against these negative effects. Using qualitative case study, the authors explored the effects of street outreach on the resilience and coping of ten outreach workers in two Southside communities in Chicago.
resilience; African Americans; community violence; coping; outreach workers; street outreach; structural violence