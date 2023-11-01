Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The impact of obesity on the incidence of blunt pelvic fractures in adults is unclear, and adolescents may have an increased risk of fracture due to variable bone mineral density and leptin levels. Increased subcutaneous adipose tissue may provide protection, though the association between obesity and pelvic fractures in adolescents has not been studied. This study hypothesized that obese adolescents (OAs) presenting after motor vehicle collision (MVC) have a higher rate of pelvic fractures, and OAs with such fractures have a higher associated risk of complications and mortality compared to non-OAs.



METHODS: The 2017-2019 Trauma Quality Improvement Program database was queried for adolescents (12-16 y old) presenting after MVC. The primary outcome was a pelvic fracture. Adolescents with a body mass index ≥30 (OA) were compared to adolescents with a body mass index <30 (non-OA). Subgroup analyses for high-risk and low-risk MVCs were performed. Multivariable logistic regression analyses were also performed adjusting for age and sex.



RESULTS: From 22,610 MVCs, 3325 (14.7%) included OAs. The observed rate of pelvic fracture was similar between all OA and non-OA MVCs (10.2% versus 9.4%, P = 0.16), as well as subanalyses of minor or high-risk MVC (both P > 0.05). OAs presenting with a pelvic fracture after high-risk MVC had a similar risk of complications, pelvic surgery, and mortality compared to non-OAs (all P > 0.05). However, OAs with a pelvic fracture after minor MVC had a higher associated risk of complications (OR 2.27, CI 1.10-4.69, P = 0.03), but a similar risk of requiring pelvic surgery, and mortality (all P > 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: This national analysis found a similar observed incidence of pelvic fractures for OAs versus non-OAs involved in an MVC, including subanalyses of minor and high-risk MVC. Furthermore, there was no difference in the associated risk of morbidity and mortality except for OAs involved in a minor MVC had a higher risk of complication.

