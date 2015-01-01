CONTACT US: Contact info
Beal JA. MCN Am. J. Matern. Child Nurs. 2024; 49(1): p53.
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
38047604
The American Academy of Pediatrics published a clinical report on intimate partner violence and the role of the pediatrician. The recommendations are applicable to pediatric nurses. Our pediatric nursing expert, Dr. Beal, explains the issue and how pediatric nurses can assess for intimate partner violence and take action.
Humans; Child; *Intimate Partner Violence; *Nurses, Pediatric; Pediatric Nursing