Abstract

The number of studies investigating the role of physical activity and exercise in hypertension (HT) patients is insufficient in the literature, and reports evaluating the relationship between HT, physical activity, and balance are lacking. This study aims to examine the relationship between physical activity levels and balance parameters, muscle strength, and fear of falling in patients with HT. 78 subjects with HT participated in this study. Demographic and clinical characteristics of all participants were recorded. Blood pressure was evaluated using a sphygmomanometer, physical activity level was assessed using a SenseWear Armband, fear of falling was assessed using the Fall Efficacy Scale, balance was assessed using the Fullerton Advanced Balance Scale, and muscle strength was evaluated using a digital handheld dynamometer. All 78 subjects completed the study as planned. The average age of participants was 57.75 ± 5.82, the mean systolic blood pressure was 133 ± 5.73, and the diastolic blood pressure was 84 ± 6.78. 34.2% of participants used angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, 38% used beta blockers, and 26% used diuretic drugs. A positive correlation between physical activity and balance scores of individuals with HT was found (P < .005). It was also found that low muscle strength was associated with balance and risk of falling (P < .005). There is a positive correlation between decreased physical activity levels and balance in participants with HT. The results suggest that people with HT who have poor balance also have decreased muscle strength against gravity, such as in the quadriceps femoris and gluteus maximus. Overall, we recommend that patients with HT should improve their physical activity levels.

