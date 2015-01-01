Abstract

Cold injuries are a predictable and preventable threat. Continuous surveillance is essential to prevent cold weather injuries and mitigate their adverse impacts on military operations. Military training and combat operations require continued emphasis on effective cold weather injury prevention strategies and adherence to relevant policies and procedures to protect service members against such injuries. For all active component service members (ACSM), the rate of cold weather injuries in 2022-2023 decreased by 15.2% compared to the preceding cold season. The decrease was most pronounced in the Marine Corps, with a 22.0% reduction in the incidence rate of cold injuries. This year's report includes cold injury rates for the Coast Guard. From July 2022 through June 2023, a total of 423 members of the active (n=376) and reserve (n=47) components of the U.S. Armed Forces had at least 1 cold weather injury. The crude overall incidence rate of cold injury among all ACSM during the 2022-2023 cold season was 28.5 per 100,000 person-years (p-yrs), 15.2% lower than the rate observed during the 2021-2022 cold season (33.6 per 100,000 p-yrs). The rates of cold injuries varied among the Armed Forces, with the highest rates per 100,000 p-yrs observed in the Army, at 50.9, followed by the Marine Corps, at 32.2, the Air Force, at 18.9, the Navy, at 8.1, and the Coast Guard, at 5.1. Consistent with previous cold seasons, frostbite (54.0%) remained the most common type of cold injury among ACSM during the 2022-2023 cold season, while the proportions of hypothermia and immersion injuries were 16.5% and 30.3%, respectively. Cold injury rates among ACSM during the 2018 to 2023 cold seasons were generally highest for males, non-Hispanic Blacks, those under 20 years of age, and enlisted members. The number of cold injuries identified in service members deployed outside the U.S during the 2022-2023 cold season (n=10) was comparable to the 2 preceding cold seasons (11 in 2020-2021 and 12 in 2021-2022), with frostbite accounting for half (n=5) of the 2022-2023 cases.

Language: en