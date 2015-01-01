Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACE), which can be separated into abuse and neglect, contribute to the development of post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS). However, which brain structures are mainly affected by ACE as well as the mediating role these brain structures play in ACE and PTSS relationship are still being investigated. The current study tested the effect of ACE on brain structure and investigated the latter's mediating role in ACE-PTSS relationship.



METHODS: A total of 78 adults with self-reported ACE were included in this study. Participants completed the childhood trauma questionnaire (CTQ) and a Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5) to ascertain ACE history and PTSS, respectively. T1w images and diffusion MRI scans were then acquired to assess cortical morphometry and white matter (WM) integrity in fibre tracts connecting key areas where ACE-related cortical volume alterations were observed.



RESULTS: The combined effect of ACE was negatively associated with total grey matter volume and local cortical area in the right superior parietal region (rSP). Childhood abuse was negatively related to right superior parietal volume after controlling for neglect and overall psychological burden. The right superior parietal volume significantly mediated the relationship between childhood abuse and avoidance-related PTSS. Post-hoc analyses showed that the indirect relation was subsequently moderated by dissociative symptoms. Lastly, a complementary examination of the WM tracts connected to abuse-associated cortical GM regions shows that abuse was negatively related to the normalised fibre density of WM tracts connected to the right superior parietal region.



CONCLUSION: We provide multimodal structural evidence that ACE in the first years of life is related to alterations in the right superior brain region, which plays a crucial role in spatial processing and attentional functioning. Additionally, we highlight that the cortical volume alteration in this region may play a role in explaining the relationship between childhood abuse and avoidance symptoms.

Language: en