Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) poses significant challenges for assessing fitness-to-drive (FTD) and determining the appropriate timing for return-to-driving (RTD) in civilian adults. This systematic review and meta-analysis protocol is designed to offer a comprehensive assessment of RTD timelines post-TBI, examining the effects of injury severity as well as demographic and clinical factors that influence driving capabilities. In response to gaps identified in previous literature-namely, the absence of recent systematic search strategies and thorough quality assessments-this study employs rigorous methodologies for literature search, data extraction, and evaluation of study quality. Our approach aims to provide reliable estimates and detailed analyses of subgroups within the TBI population. The findings aim to support clinical decision-making, inform RTD readiness, and potentially impact policy and driving assessment protocols. Ultimately, this review seeks to contribute to public safety measures, reduce traffic-related harm, and improve life outcomes for individuals recovering from TBI, thereby filling a vital research niche in neurotrauma rehabilitation.

