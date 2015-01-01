SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kaya I. Niger. J. Clin. Pract. 2023; 26(11): 1768-1771.

(Copyright © 2023, Medical and Dental Consultants' Association of Nigeria)

10.4103/njcp.njcp_257_23

38044786

Optic nerve avulsion without bone fracture was observed in four cases in the literature. This case is unique with its cranial effects and complications. A 50-year-old Caucasian female patient attacked by an animal on her left eye was admitted. Traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage in the suprasellar cistern and epidural hematoma was observed upon brain computed tomography (CT). Enucleation and duraplasty were performed on the patient whose epidural hemorrhage did not increase. Two weeks after being discharged, the patient presented to the emergency room again with numbness on the right side of her face and sensory aphasia. The patient was followed up by medical treatment with left temporoparietal infarction and had completely recovered. Optic nerve avulsion secondary to trauma is a topic that needs to be carefully investigated due to potentially fatal complications. This article was written to share our experience with this rare condition and its case management.


Female; Humans; Middle Aged; *Optic Nerve Injuries/etiology/surgery; Animals; Head; Skull

