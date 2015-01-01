Abstract

The experience of patient suicide can have a profound impact on clinicians, yet there are limited opportunities for them to express and process their emotional responses. We organized a reflective group session for psychiatrists in Singapore who had encountered patient suicides. Ten psychiatrists participated, with five in the "inner" group (those who had experienced patient suicide) and the remaining five forming the "outer" group. Led by a senior psychiatrist trained in psychodynamic psychotherapy, the inner group shared their reflections on patient suicides, while the outer group provided their insights thereafter. Participants provided written feedback about their session experiences. The session was recorded, transcribed, and analyzed to identify key themes. Three main narrative themes emerged from the analysis. Firstly, there was the acute response to the suicide, involving intense emotional reactions. Secondly, the relationship between clinicians and patients with suicidal thoughts was explored, encompassing countertransferential responses, superego defenses, and resulting anxiety. Lastly, the study examined how clinicians feel about suicidality itself, shedding light on complex attitudes and perceptions. Our findings confirm previous research, indicating that the response to patient suicide is stressful and traumatic for clinicians, who grapple with emotions such as grief, guilt, incompetence, and fear. Moreover, we delve into the intricate connections clinicians have with the concept of suicidality, shaped not only by their own experiences but also by the insights of those who have yet to confront patient suicide. The reflections shared by the participants emphasize the significance of establishing therapeutic spaces for clinicians to process these complex emotions effectively.

Language: en