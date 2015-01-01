SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Downey JI, Alfonso CA. Psychodyn. Psychiatry 2023; 51(4): 381-385.

(Copyright © 2023, Guilford Press)

10.1521/pdps.2023.51.4.381

38047673

The experience of patient suicide on clinicians is associated with complex affective states that include grief, guilt, shame, and fear and distressing subjective experiences of incompetence and helplessness. The authors review the literature of the subject and highlight the work of Rajagopalan and colleagues in Singapore, who implemented a one-time reflective group session to help clinicians process the experience of patient suicide to reduce psychological distress and prevent burnout and moral injury.


Humans; suicide; Emotions; *Suicide/psychology; countertransference; Grief; psychodynamics; Guilt; helplessness; shame; Shame; traumatic grief

