Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Participation in sports can increase young adults' risk for heavy alcohol use and related consequences. Among student-athletes, more men report heavy drinking than women. These gender differences may reflect men's expression of masculinity which can encompass excessive consumption. While a growing body of research indicates that general masculine norms are positively associated with alcohol use and consequences among men, the extent to which alcohol-specific masculine norms can increase student-athletes' risk for elevated drinking and related outcomes is not yet known. Thus, we examined how masculine drinking norms are associated with alcohol use and related consequences while accounting for demographics and multiple dimensions of general masculine norms.



METHODS: 1,825 NCAA student-athletes (White=79%, M(age)=20.1/SD(age)=1.3; 50 colleges/universities) completed a confidential online survey which included questions regarding masculine drinking norms of excess and control and conformity to general masculine norms.



RESULTS: We created latent constructs and tested a path model in SEM.



RESULTS indicated that, after accounting for demographics and multiple dimensions of general masculine norms, the masculine drinking norm of excess was positively associated with alcohol use and consequences. Conversely, control was negatively related to alcohol use but unrelated to consequences. Compared to control and other dimensions of general masculine norms, excess was most strongly related to alcohol use and consequences.



CONCLUSIONS: A move from assessing general masculine norms toward alcohol-specific masculine norms can further researchers' and practitioners' knowledge of masculine norms and their link to drinking behaviors, and enhance the application of masculine norms in alcohol intervention and prevention programs.

