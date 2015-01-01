|
Zamboanga BL, Perrotte JK, Newins AR, Martin JL, Ford K, Wyrick DL, Milroy JJ. Psychol. Men Masc. 2023; 24(3): 261-268.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
38044977
OBJECTIVES: Participation in sports can increase young adults' risk for heavy alcohol use and related consequences. Among student-athletes, more men report heavy drinking than women. These gender differences may reflect men's expression of masculinity which can encompass excessive consumption. While a growing body of research indicates that general masculine norms are positively associated with alcohol use and consequences among men, the extent to which alcohol-specific masculine norms can increase student-athletes' risk for elevated drinking and related outcomes is not yet known. Thus, we examined how masculine drinking norms are associated with alcohol use and related consequences while accounting for demographics and multiple dimensions of general masculine norms.
Language: en
alcohol consequences; alcohol use; college athletes; Masculine norms