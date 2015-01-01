Abstract

This cross-sectional online survey study investigated whether certain health behaviors moderated the relationship between perceived stress and suicidal ideation in Austrian adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 1505 14-20-year-old (median age = 16) high school students (77.9% female) filled out an online survey from September to November 2021. Perceived stress was measured with the PSS10, suicidal ideation with item 9 of the PHQ-9. The following health behaviors were assessed: Physical activity (days/week), phone use (hours/day), problematic drinking behavior (CAGE). All three health behaviors significantly moderated the relationship between perceived stress and suicidal ideation (all p < .05), but effects were small. The moderation analyses revealed that higher physical activity and less time spent on the phone were associated with less suicidal ideation at higher stress levels. Showing signs of problematic drinking behavior was associated with higher suicidal ideation at higher stress levels. In conclusion, these results suggest that some health behaviors may be able to act as a buffer between perceived stress and suicidal ideation. However, more research is needed to confirm these potentially buffering effects.

