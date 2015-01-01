Abstract

For most applications, 2D keypoint detection works well and offers a simple and fast tool to analyse human movements. However, there remain many situations where even the best state-of-the-art algorithms reach their limits and fail to detect human keypoints correctly. Such situations may occur especially when individual body parts are occluded, twisted, or when the whole person is flipped. Especially when analysing injuries in alpine ski racing, such twisted and rotated body positions occur frequently. To improve the detection of keypoints for this application, we developed a novel method that refines keypoint estimates by rotating the input videos. We select the best rotation for every frame with a graph-based global solver. Thereby, we improve keypoint detection of an arbitrary pose estimation algorithm, in particular for 'hard' keypoints. In the current proof-of-concept study, we show that our approach outperforms standard keypoint detection results in all categories and in all metrics, in injury-related out-of-balance and fall situations by a large margin as well as previous methods, in performance and robustness. The Injury Ski II dataset was made publicly available, aiming to facilitate the investigation of sports accidents based on computer vision in the future.

