Hsieh C, Charak R, Razo G, Tabler J, Schmitz RM. South. Med. J. 2023; 116(12): 923-929.
38051164
OBJECTIVES: Lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) individuals experience stressors distinctively tied to their sexual identities, such as externalized and internalized heterosexism and identity concealment, which are correlated with increased psychological distress, including depression. The present study examined the variance in depression scores resulting from heterosexism, LGB identity concealment, and minority sexual identities, after adjusting for race/ethnicity and interpersonal violence victimization experiences.
