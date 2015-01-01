Abstract

A growing number of studies show that transgender people are at higher risk for psychiatric morbidities. This increased vulnerability can result from the discrimination, violence, and other forms of stigma transgender people experience. Several studies have assessed the stigma by studying the public attitudes and beliefs towards transgender people. Using the Genderism and Transphobia Scale, we evaluated how citizens of a metropolitan city in Iran think and feel about transgender people. A total number of 1202 participants, with a mean age of 41.57 years ± 13.41 (27.4% cisgender men and 72.6% cisgender women), were recruited via a random cluster sampling. Demographic data and socioeconomic status were collected for all the participants. The findings showed a notable level of transphobia. Participants identifying as men, being single, personally acquainted with a transgender individual, possessing a higher education, and having a higher socioeconomic standing displayed significantly more positive views towards transgender people. Iranian transgender people, living under a theocratic state, experience more challenges compared to those live in Western countries. Our findings demonstrate that educational level accounted for much of the variance in transgender attitudes. Therefore, representing transgender issues in social media can educate the general population and positively change attitudes and behaviors.

Language: en