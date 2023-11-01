Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individual differences in reward-processing are central to heightened risk-taking behaviors during adolescence, but there is inconsistent evidence for the relationship between risk-taking phenotypes and the neural substrates of these behaviors.



METHODS: Here, we identify latent features of reward in an attempt to provide a unifying framework linking together aspects of the brain and behavior during early aneadolescence using a multivariate pattern learning approach. Data (N=8,295; n(Male)=4,190; n(Female)=4,105) were acquired as part of the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development (ABCD) and included neuroimaging (regional neural activity responses during reward anticipation) and behavioral (e.g., impulsivity measures, delay discounting) variables.



RESULTS: We revealed a single latent dimension of reward driven by shared covariation between striatal, thalamic and anterior cingulate responses during reward anticipation, negative urgency and delay discounting behaviors. Expression of these latent features differed among adolescents with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Disruptive Behavior Disorder (DBD), relative to those without, and higher expression of these latent features was negatively associated with multiple dimensions of executive function and cognition.



CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest that cross-domain patterns of anticipatory reward processing linked to negative features of impulsivity exist in both the brain and in behavior during early adolescence, and that these are representative of two commonly diagnosed reward-related psychiatric disorders, ADHD and DBD. They further provide an explicit baseline from which multivariate developmental trajectories of reward processes may be tracked in later waves of ABCD and other developmental cohorts.

