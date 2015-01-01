Abstract

What did I do?

The aim of this project was to develop a new standardised system to classify and analyse the circumstances of injuries (commonly referred to as injury mechanisms) in football.



A systematic review was conducted to investigate the literature on the topic and aimed to evaluate how the injury circumstances had been analysed and reported.1 The information obtained through the systematic review was used to inform the first stage of the second study, which aimed to develop of a new standardised system to classify injury inciting circumstances in football.2 A third study was subsequently conducted to evaluate the usability of this system in football setting and to analyse the injury circumstances leading to non-contact injuries in elite football players.3



Why did I do it?

Understanding how injuries occur (ie, injury circumstances) is essential for the development of injury prevention strategies.4 Studies that aimed to investigate the injury circumstances in football have used different classification systems and terminology, which makes the understanding of the injury circumstances and the comparison between studies difficult. Additionally, despite it is believed that certain injuries (eg, hamstring, …



