Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Early (six o'clock) closing of hotels was introduced in 1916 in Australia to curb heavy drinking. It lasted between 21 and 51 years in four Australian states. The aim of this study is to assess the impact of early closing on alcohol consumption, liver disease mortality rates, drunkenness and various forms of injury.



METHODS: Time series analysis was undertaken using an Autoregressive Integrated Moving Averages modelling technique. Relevant data were derived from annual publications of the Australian Bureau of Statistics and its predecessor organisations.



RESULTS: Early closing had a substantial downward effect on alcohol consumption across 1901-2006. It had a substantial and beneficial effect on liver disease mortality. Drunkenness rates declined pre-World War II (WWII), though they increased post-WWII. Rates for homicide decreased substantially, and close to substantially for suicide and female homicide. Early closing impacts were more beneficial pre-WWII than post-WWII.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Early closing has not been favourably remembered in Australia in recent years. However, all pre-WWII impacts of early closing were beneficial including public drunkenness rates. Post-WWII, beneficial effects were less clear-cut and drunkenness increased. Resistance to early closing may also have arisen in the 1950s as families had more disposable income and ability to consume alcohol. While universal six o'clock closing is no longer feasible or desirable, opening hours and days for hotels are still part of the policy discussion in Australia. The experience of early closing pre-WWII gives confidence that the impacts of these can be beneficial.

