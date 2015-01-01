Abstract

The role of melancholic features on the antisuicidal effect of 0.5 mg/kg ketamine infusion has remained unclear in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and strong suicidal ideation (SI). Whether ketamine diminishes suicidal ideation in patients with TRD-SI was also unknown. We enrolled 84 patients with TRD-SI, including 27 with melancholic features and 57 without, and then randomly administered a single infusion of 0.5 mg/kg ketamine or 0.045 mg/kg midazolam. The clinician-rated Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) item 10, Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale-Ideation Severity Subscale (CSSRS-ISS), and self-reported Positive and Negative Suicide Ideation Inventory (PANSI) were used to assess suicidal symptoms from baseline to day 7. Generalized estimating equation models showed that only patients without melancholic features (MADRS item 10: infusion group effect, p = 0.017; CSSRS-ISS: infusion group × time effect, p = 0.008; PANSI-negative suicidal ideation: infusion group effect, p = 0.028) benefited from the antisuicidal effect of low-dose ketamine. The PANSI-positive ideation scores were higher in the ketamine group than in the midazolam group (p = 0.038) for patients with melancholic features. Additional studies are necessary to clarify the neuromechanisms underlying the ketamine-related positive effect against SI and antisuicidal effects among patients with TRD-SI.

Language: en