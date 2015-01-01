Abstract

Although awareness regarding patients with mild traumatic brain injury has increased, they have not received sufficient attention in clinics; hence, many patients still experience only partial recovery. Deficits in decision-making function are frequently experienced by these patients. Accurate identification of impairment in the early stages after brain injury is particularly crucial for timely intervention and the prevention of long-term cognitive consequences. Therefore, we investigated the changes in decision-making ability under tasks of ambiguity and risk in patients with mild traumatic brain injury with a rule-based neuropsychological paradigm. In this study, patients (n = 39) and matched healthy controls (n = 38) completed general neuropsychological background tests and decision-making tasks (Iowa Gambling Task and Game of Dice Task). We found that patients had extensive cognitive impairment in general attention, memory and information processing speed in the subacute phase, and confirmed that patients had different degrees of impairment in decision-making abilities under ambiguity and risk. Furthermore, the decline of memory and executive function may be related to decision-making dysfunction.

