Abstract

Peripheral neuropathy (PN) becomes more common with increasing life expectancy, but general population prevalence estimates are lacking. We investigated an epidemiological distribution of signs of PN among 2996 community dwelling participants in Good Aging in Skåne Study, age 60-97, and their impact on physical and autonomic function.



METHODS Signs of PN were measured with Utah Early Neuropathy Scale (UENS). Associations between UENS and physical tests, pain, and dysautonomic phenomena were calculated for each sex, adjusted for age, with estimated marginal means (EMM) and Odds ratios (OR) in four UENS quantiles (Q1-Q4).



RESULTS Participants in Q4 had worse EMM for: time to complete Timed Up and Go test (Q4-Q1:Male 10.8-9.6s; Female 11.7-10.2s), 15m Walk test (Q4-Q1:Male 11.1-9.9s; Female 11.2-10.4s), and fewer repetitions in Step test (Q4-Q1:Male 15.2-17.0 steps; Female 14.5-15.8 steps). Higher OR of failing One Leg Balance 60s test (Male 2.5[CI95%: 1.7-3.8]; Female 2.1[1.1-3.2]), Foam Pad Balance test (Male 4.6[CI95%: 3.2-6.7]; Female 1.8[1.3-2.6]), and lower physical Quality of Life were seen in Q4 compared to Q1. Participants in Q4 had higher OR for walking aid usage, falls, fear of falling, pain, and urinary incontinence, while in males, higher OR for orthostatic intolerance, fecal incontinence and constipation.



CONCLUSIONS In a general population, 20-25% of older adults who have highest UENS scores, a sensitive measure of early peripheral neuropathy, express slower gait, worse balance, lower quality of life, pain, falls and fear of falling, and autonomic symptoms.

