Abstract

BACKGROUND: Perceptions of safety on campus may be related to a variety of factors such as concerns about campus violence, especially firearm violence, and mental health, particularly suicidal thoughts and behaviours (STBs). The present analyses aim to describe associations between feelings of safety, concerns about firearms on campus and STBs among college students.



METHODS: This study uses data from the American College Health Association-National College Health Assessment wave III (n=24 682 participants across k=29 schools). Multilevel logistic regressions and cumulative link mixed models examine the associations between feelings of safety, concerns about firearm violence on campus and presence of STBs in the past year.



RESULTS: Participants who reported being concerned about firearm violence felt significantly less safe. Feeling unsafe at night was significantly associated with suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. Individuals with concerns about firearm safety on campus were up to 42% more likely to report suicidal ideation compared with those reporting they were not at all concerned about campus firearm violence.



DISCUSSION: With associations highlighting increased risk of STBs among those with reduced safety feelings and heightened concerns about firearms, there is a need for college campuses to intervene and promote campus safety, with particular consideration for the presence of firearms on campus and the implications of allowing such weapons to be present in environments with increasing instances of firearm violence.

