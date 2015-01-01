Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Burns are a frequent injury in children and can cause great physical and psychological impairment. Studies have identified positive effects of prevention measures based on increase in knowledge or reduction in hazards. The main goal of burn prevention campaigns, however, is to prevent burns. Therefore, this review is focused on the effectiveness of prevention programmes on the rates of burns in children.



METHODS: A literature search was performed on PubMed, Embase, CINAHL, Web of Science, Google Scholar and Scopus, including a reference-check. Included were studies which evaluated burn prevention programmes in terms of burn injury rate in children up to 19 years old. Studies specifically focused on non-accidental burns were excluded as well as studies with only outcomes such as safety knowledge or number of hazards.



RESULTS: The search led to 1783 articles that were screened on title and abstract. 85 articles were screened in full text, which led to 14 relevant studies. Nine of them reported a significant reduction in burn injury rate. Five others showed no effect on the number of burn injuries. In particular, studies that focused on high-risk populations and combined active with passive preventive strategies were successful.



CONCLUSION: Some prevention programmes appear to be an effective manner to reduce the number of burn injuries in children. However, it is essential to interpret the results of the included studies cautiously, as several forms of biases may have influenced the observed outcomes. The research and evidence on this subject is still very limited. Therefore, it is of great importance that future studies will be evaluated on a decrease in burns and bias will be prevented. Especially in low-income countries, where most of the burns in children occur and the need for effective prevention campaigns is vital.

Language: en