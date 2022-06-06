Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment, the abuse or neglect of children aged 0-18 years, is a severe and underreported global problem. Compared with other body parts, the orofacial region displays more signs of child maltreatment. Dentists and dental hygienists are therefore well situated to identify orofacial signs of child maltreatment.



AIM: To map the current literature on orofacial signs of child maltreatment identified by dentists or dental hygienists.



DESIGN: A scoping review was conducted based on systematic searches of Medline (Ovid), Embase (Ovid), and CINAHL (EBSCOhost) for primary qualitative and quantitative studies through June 6, 2022.



RESULTS: Twenty-nine studies were included in this scoping review. Though all child maltreatment types were identified in dental settings, physical abuse and dental neglect were most commonly identified. Reports of caries dominated the orofacial signs, followed by bruises (intra- and extraoral), poor oral hygiene, dental trauma, and lacerations (intra- and extraoral). Case reports were used most commonly to describe orofacial signs of child maltreatment.



CONCLUSION: Dental clinicians identify orofacial signs of all child maltreatment types intraorally. Dentists identify the same extraoral signs as do other healthcare professionals, with bruising being the most common.

Language: en